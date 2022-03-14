PlayStation’s next State of Play will focus on Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

PlayStation has revealed that its next State of Play video showcase will take place this Thursday, and will be entirely dedicated to the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game.

The presentation will feature 14 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay footage, captured on a PS5 console. There will also be insight from a members of the the Avalanche Software team to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming game.

The Hogwarts Legacy showcase will take place at 2pm PT (that’s 9pm over here in the UK) and will be available to watch on both Twitch and YouTube. And for those who don’t fancy watching a 20-minute video, PlayStation will also be posting a special post to add even more detail for the upcoming game

It’s a strange move for PlayStation, as it usually only dedicates State of Play videos to first-party or launch exclusive games. Hogwarts Legacy is set for launch in 2022, and is expected to arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

For those unfamiliar with the Hogwarts Legacy, this is an upcoming action RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, but it the late 1800s way before Harry, Ron and Hermione even existed. As a student at Hogwarts, you’ll be able to explore the school, attend classes and even pick your Hogwarts House.

Rather than assuming control of an established character, you’ll be able customise your appearance, and make your own decisions via the morality system.

That’s about all we know so far, but we’ll likely find out a lot more during the State of Play video on Thursday. A 15-minute look at gameplay also suggests a release could be sooner than we first expected.

That's about all we know so far, but we'll likely find out a lot more during the State of Play video on Thursday. A 15-minute look at gameplay also suggests a release could be sooner than we first expected.