 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PlayStation’s next State of Play will focus on Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

PlayStation has revealed that its next State of Play video showcase will take place this Thursday, and will be entirely dedicated to the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game.

The presentation will feature 14 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay footage, captured on a PS5 console. There will also be insight from a members of the the Avalanche Software team to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming game.

The Hogwarts Legacy showcase will take place at 2pm PT (that’s 9pm over here in the UK) and will be available to watch on both Twitch and YouTube. And for those who don’t fancy watching a 20-minute video, PlayStation will also be posting a special post to add even more detail for the upcoming game

It’s a strange move for PlayStation, as it usually only dedicates State of Play videos to first-party or launch exclusive games. Hogwarts Legacy is set for launch in 2022, and is expected to arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

For those unfamiliar with the Hogwarts Legacy, this is an upcoming action RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, but it the late 1800s way before Harry, Ron and Hermione even existed. As a student at Hogwarts, you’ll be able to explore the school, attend classes and even pick your Hogwarts House.

Rather than assuming control of an established character, you’ll be able customise your appearance, and make your own decisions via the morality system.

That’s about all we know so far, but we’ll likely find out a lot more during the State of Play video on Thursday. A 15-minute look at gameplay also suggests a release could be sooner than we first expected.

if you’re unable to watch the State of Play on Thursday, make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews as we’ll be covering all of the latest news and developments.

You might like…

The iPhone 14 could miss out on a massive speed upgrade

The iPhone 14 could miss out on a massive speed upgrade

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
Apple has ‘no plans’ for a new 27-inch iMac

Apple has ‘no plans’ for a new 27-inch iMac

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
You can now install Windows 11 on the Surface Duo (but you probably shouldn’t)

You can now install Windows 11 on the Surface Duo (but you probably shouldn’t)

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
When will the Samsung Galaxy A Event take place?

When will the Samsung Galaxy A Event take place?

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
New iPads 2022: All the Apple tablets we expect this year

New iPads 2022: All the Apple tablets we expect this year

Peter Phelps 6 hours ago
Fast Charge: Has the new iPhone SE 3 killed the Android mid-range?

Fast Charge: Has the new iPhone SE 3 killed the Android mid-range?

Peter Phelps 2 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.