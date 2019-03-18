PlayStation Vue + Apple TV = the dream Back to the Future II sold us

You know that bit in Back to the Future II when Marty’s idiot future son comes in and requests a bunch of TV channels on a giant TV set? Well that’s just one of the promises the film made, which came and went in 2015 along with proper hover boards, pizza hydrators and proper Nikes with power laces.

However, the PlayStation Vue streaming service has moved another step towards realising the promise with an update to its Apple TV app. Subscribers can now turn into four live feeds at a time, which is one more than they can when using a Sony PS4 console.

The announcement by Sony comes with the commencement of the annual NCAA March Madness basketball tournament (for our UK readers who aren’t au fait, college basketball is absolutely massive here in the United States.

In a blog post, Dwayne Benefield, the GM of PlayStation Vue writes: “We are excited to announce that PlayStation Vue is adding multi-view on Apple TV today, allowing users to watch up to four live channels on one screen.

The blog post reads: “This comes just in time for NCAA March Madness, so you can keep an eye on all the action or mix and match live games with live news or other programs. Multi-view is one of our most popular features on PlayStation 4, so we are thrilled to expand to Apple TV to allow more of our customers to enjoy the feature.”

PS4 viewers are still entitled to ‘only’ three live streams, but they are receiving a couple of updates today too. The first update brings real-time program changing, which means you will no longer have to start from the beginning when adding in another program.

The company is also giving sports and news their own table, which makes them easier to add in when enjoying the multi-view option.

PlayStation Vue is one of the services at the centre of a growing cable-cutting battle in the US. The likes of YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV are joined by options from legacy players like DirectTV.

