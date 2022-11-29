 large image

PlayStation Tournaments is live on PS5 and everyone can join in

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has officially launched PlayStation Tournaments, so if you grabbed a PS5 for Black Friday you can get right into some competitive action on FIFA.

The new tournaments feature, which Sony has been testing in public beta for the last three months or so, is now available on PS5 with gamers able to compete for prizes like the fancy new DualSense Edge controller.

From today, PS5 owners can enter the first tournaments for Guilty Gear and FIFA 23. Sony says the new competitive play experience is more streamlined than the previous on-console experience that launched in 2016.

There’ll be shorter tournament times, easy discovery and sign-up, with a new UI. The idea is to break down the barriers for gamers who wouldn’t normally enter the realm of competitive gaming.

“Tournaments are easy to find,” Sony explains. “Scroll to the relevant game on your PS5 home screen and press the down directional button to see a list of upcoming tournaments. Alternatively, view available tournaments by launching the Control Center with a tap of the PS button while playing a supported game.”

The bracketing is easy to understand and Sony has capped the numbers, rather than expanding tournaments as more players enter. This’ll keep tournaments to a standard length of quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. Anyone can sign up regardless of the skill level, Sony says.

Sony says the notifications will ensure gamers know when their game is starting, allowing them to play other games or get in some practice in the meantime. The notification will launch the tournament, ensuring they won’t miss kick-off.

The prizes in Sony’s Win-A-Thon tournaments between December 1 and January 31 include DualSense Edge wireless and a Pulse 3D wireless headset for PS5 owners. If you’re playing on PS4, you could win an upgrade to a PS5.

