 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PlayStation Store adds accessibility tags to games on PS5

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Sony has announced that accessibility tags will begin appearing for games in the PlayStation Store on PS5 consoles.

The idea here is that when you’re browsing the PlayStation Store, you can check up on the accessibility features of a particular game. These include a slew of different features, from offering an option for large text to screen reader support to being able to adjust subtitle size and remap buttons. It will also let you know whether or not puzzles are skippable and whether there’s ping communication support for multiplayer.

All of these different accessibility features PlayStation is splitting up into more than 50 different ‘accessibility tags’ divided into six core categories:

  • Visual accessibility features, such as clear text, large text, color alternatives, audio cues and directional audio indicators. 
  • Audio features, such as volume controls, mono audio, screen reader and visual cue alternatives.
  • Subtitle and caption options, including subtitle size, clear captions, and large captions.
  • Control options, including button remapping, thumbstick sensitivity, and ability to play without button holds, rapid button presses or motion control.
  • Gameplay options, such as difficulty settings, skippable puzzles, simplified quick time events, and game speed.
  • Online communication options, such as text or voice chat transcription and ping communication.

Accessibility tags are set to start rolling out this week. PlayStation promises that a number of games will be getting support for these tags when the feature launches, including Days Gone, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, God of War, God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. In time, of course, Sony plans for a wide range of different games to support these tags.

Even if you don’t suffer from a particular disability, these tags may prove useful to you. Maybe you only want to play games with an ‘Easy’ difficulty mode, maybe you need the ability to remap buttons in a particular game, or maybe there’s something else you care about. Either way, soon you’ll be able to get access to all that information at a glance with accessibility tags on PS5.

You might like…

Spotify to finally shut down Spotify Live

Spotify to finally shut down Spotify Live

Ruben Circelli 43 mins ago
Epic Games removes popular fan-made maps from Fortnite

Epic Games removes popular fan-made maps from Fortnite

Ruben Circelli 1 hour ago
Report outlines Apple’s plans to remove iPhone notch and more

Report outlines Apple’s plans to remove iPhone notch and more

Ruben Circelli 1 hour ago
Cheaper storage is finally coming to Xbox Series X

Cheaper storage is finally coming to Xbox Series X

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
Kobo Elipsa 2E note taking e-reader announced

Kobo Elipsa 2E note taking e-reader announced

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could finally ditch the girthy bezels

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could finally ditch the girthy bezels

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.