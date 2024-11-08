PlayStation sounds like it’ll be the place to be for years to come

Life’s good at the top and it continues to get better for PS5 owners. Just this week Sony released the PS5 Pro, enabling enthusiasts to get to new levels of fidelity and frame rate at the same time.

Now Sony has offered more sweet music to the ears of PS5 gamers by promising plenty more of what plenty of them like. Major. Single. Player. Games. Every damn year.

The news did not come in the form of fireworks, but via the most unexciting means of communication possible – from a finance chief in a call with shareholders.

Sony’s Sadahiko Hayakawa promised it will continue “continue releasing major single-player game titles every year from next fiscal year onwards.” (via IGN).

“Onwards,” Sony says. Does that mean until the end of time? Will PlayStation gamers continue to have at least one major first-party single player campaign mode to enjoy in the retirement community and beyond?

Because if that’s the case, we’re absolutely here for it. The Last of Us: Part 43? Ratchet And Clank: The Zimmerframe Years? God of War: Oh man Trump’s STILL alive?

There’s plenty already in the pipeline that we know about already. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is coming next year, as is Ghost of Yotei – the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima.

Naughty Dog is working on a new single-player game we don’t know about yet, there’s the Wolverine game from Insomniac, a third game in the Horizon trilogy, and loads more.