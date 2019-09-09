PlayStation settles decades-old DualShock argument – and we were all wrong!

Well that’s us told. For decades, many PlayStation gamers have referred to the X button on the system’s classic controller by its alphabetical representation.

It’s a phonetic ‘ex’ right? Wrong. PlayStation UK has set the world straight by revealing the X isn’t an ‘x’; it’s a Cross. Yes, straight from the horse’s mouth, the button line-up was Christened as follows: Triangle, Circle, Cross and Square.

As Sony points out, “if Cross is called X (it’s not), then what are you calling Circle?” And for that matter, if it’s not Square then aren’t some people going around calling it box?

The company was responding to Twitter users who’d been debating the correct named for the southernmost button on the controller.

One user in particular, @Arbiterwarpig wrote: “Anyone who says cross is a cop,” and was retweeted almost 16,000 times for his troubles. That’s where PlayStation UK stepped in to set the record straight.

The classic button design on PlayStation controllers has remained the same from the original console, right the way through to the current DualShock 4 model. In fact, the four shapes have become completely synonymous with the PlayStation brand over the years, so we’re grateful to Sony for finally correcting us.

The revelation has in fact led to further debate with some gamers contesting that PlayStation Cross is 45-degrees off from the commonly perceived shape. Others then pointed out that a railway crossing road sign is depicted in the shape of an X.

Others contested that it’s actually a multiplication symbol, while an image of the innards of an early PlayStation console actually has it labelled as a ‘fork’ rather than an X or a Cross. One particular smart-ass perhaps won the day with the following:

Either way, don’t get cross with us, Sony has spoken and that’s the bottom line.

