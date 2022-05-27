 large image

PlayStation reveals new State of Play event, with a focus on PSVR 2

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Sony has confirmed it will hold a new State of Play event next week on Thursday.

The State of Play showcases are digital presentations that PlayStation uses to announce new games and give us a sneak peek at upcoming titles. Most recently, Sony gave us an extended look at Hogwarts Legacy.

For next week’s showcase, Sony has confirmed it has “some exciting reveals” from third-party studios, as well as a “sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.”

The latter announcement is particularly interesting, with Sony recently revealing its plans to launch over 20 games alongside the new release of the PSVR 2 later this year. Horizon Call of the Mountains looks to be the flagship game for the PSVR 2 headset, so there’s a very good chance we could get a closer look at the game next week.

As for games by third-party studios, we’re hoping to see more details on the likes of Sonic Origins, F1 2022, Saints Row and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, although it’s also likely we’ll get to see some games that have yet to be announced.

Interestingly, Sony did not mention whether it will be announcing any new first-party games for the PS5 next week. God of War Ragnarök was previously penciled in for a 2022 release, so we’re hoping that it makes an appearance, unless it’s slipped back to 2023.

There will be “nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation” giving us plenty of time for several game reveals.

The State of Play event will take place next Thursday (2 June), and will kick off at 3pm PT (11pm UK time). You’ll be able to watch the presentation via both Twitch and YouTube, so make sure you get the popcorn ready for the big event.

