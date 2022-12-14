PlayStation Plus Premium December games are light on retro classics – again

While Xbox has quite correctly received an abundance of criticism for its barren line-up of new games in 2022, Sony’s problems lie with the lack of old ones.

The new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games were announced today, and once again the line-up didn’t bring a lot in the way of retro classics from the vast PlayStation back catalogue – the key bonus feature for the Premium tier.

For December, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will get get just four additional games over Extra subscribers’ PS4 and PS5 centric line-up of 18 games. They are: Heavenly Sword (PS3), Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PS1), Pinball Heroes (PSP) and Ridge Racer 2 (PSP). It’s hardly enough to justify the additional outlay and the story is a familiar one.

November brought a few Ratchet & Clank games from the PS3 era, but nothing from before that. October did introduce Ultra Street Fighter 4, Yakuza 3 and 4 Remastered and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, but nothing from that much heralded first two generations of the PlayStation era.

It’s turning into a bit of a problem for Sony, who is missing expectations for its most expensive monthly subscription service, making it difficult for gamers to justify spending an extra £2.50 a month (£10.99 vs £13.49) when the Extra tier is also providing so much.

In December, Extra subscribers will get 18 games in total including some massive heavy hitters like the Middle-earth series, three Far Cry games, two Yakuza games and some good ol’ fashioned WWE rasslin’.

The list is as follows:

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (PS4)

Ben 10: Power Trip (PS5, PS4)

Evil Genius 2 (PS5, PS4)

Far Cry 5 (PS4)

Far Cry: New Dawn (PS4)

Far Cry Primal (PS4)

Gigantosaurus The Game (PS4)

Judgment (PS5, PS4)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (PS4)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4)

Mortal Shell (PS5, PS4)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition (PS4)

The Escapists 2 (PS4)

The Pedestrian (PS5, PS4)

Worms WMD (PS4)

WWE 2K22 (PS5, PS4)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4)

Yakuza Like a Dragon (PS5, PS4)

If we’re heading up the PlayStation Plus department at Sony, our New Year’s resolution is to ensure PS Plus Premium is loaded with the best of the PS1 and PS2 – two of the most celebrated and best selling games consoles ever made.