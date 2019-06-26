PlayStation Plus July serves-up perhaps the best football game in years

Sony has announced the July’s line-up of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and it includes an absolute doozy for football fans.

The headliner for July is Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, the latest game in the long-standing Konami footy sim series and, in our opinion one of the best in its history.

The arrival of the PES 2019 game coincides with a busy summer of soccer, with the Women’s World Cup, African Cup of Nations, Copa America and CONCAF Gold Cup all happening concurrently.

In our Pro Emo 2019 review, published last year, we awarded the game a solid 4/5 stars (the same rating as FIFA 19), praising its improved and realistic animations, detailed player models and stunning football gameplay.

Our own Max Parker wrote: “Pro Evolution Soccer remains the best, most accurate representation of football you can play without suddenly realising you can play out from the back like Harry Maguire.”

Max bemoaned the loss of the Champions League license and the relative lack of game modes, but added “everything that’s missing just becomes background noise when you actually get on the pitch and start playing.”

The second free game for PlayStation Plus members in July is a dose of nostalgia through Horizon Chase Turbo, which is self-professed love letter to the arcade racers of yesteryear.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, Sony writes: “Drawing inspiration from the likes of Out Run, Top Gear and Rush, developer Aquaris Game Studio captures the essence of the 16-bit era with style, with modern visuals, a thumping soundtrack with insane arpeggios and classic split-screen couch multiplayer.”

Both titles are available to download free from July 2nd until August 5th.

In the meantime, there’s still timer to pick up Sonic Mania and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection until July 1. Get ’em while the going is good, folks.

