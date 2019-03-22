PS Plus Deal: Lowest Price for 12-Month Membership Back in Stock

Amazon’s incredible PlayStation Plus deal is now back in stock following high demand, getting you a yearlong membership for just £37.49.

At any other time of year, you’d expect to pay a whopping £49.99 for an annual membership to Sony’s online service, but for a limited time only, the price has come down to just £37.49 – that’s a huge saving of 25%.

Despite having gone live on Saturday, the deal proved to be so popular that for most of the week, it’s been listed as out of stock on Amazon’s website. Never one to shy away from customer demand however, Amazon has brought the deal back for anyone who missed out.

As any PS4 owners will know, having a PS Plus membership is essential if you want to play online. Given that there that are several new online-heavy games that deserve your attention – like the fantastic The Division 2 – you definitely won’t want to miss out.

Of course, there’s far more to a PS Plus membership than just the ability to play online, members also get access to free games each month. Once each game is downloaded, it’s yours to keep for the entire length of your subscription.

This month’s PS Plus games include the action classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, and first-person puzzle title The Witness. Fans of Call of Duty will have fond memories of Modern Warfare, and this faithful remaster brings back all of the game’s stunning moments that solidified it as a modern classic.

The Witness on the other hand will feel like the perfect fit for fans of Myst, taking the deserted island theme and updating it with a refreshing colour palette and puzzles that’ll make even the most hardcore players scratch their heads in confusion.

Given how popular this deal has been over the last week, we highly recommend jumping on it as soon as possible, before it sells out again. With a year’s worth of free games in the mix, the offer almost pays for itself.

