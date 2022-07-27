PlayStation Plus August line-up will get you back to the grind with Tony Hawk

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus line-up of free games for August with the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remakes headlining proceedings on PS4 and PS5.

Completing the trio of free titles available to download from August 2 are Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4/PS5) and Little Nightmares (PS4). Sony says all three games are available for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium Members until September 6.

Fans of the original PlayStation might appreciate the inclusion of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle, which were rebuilt in HD with music from one of the most revered soundtracks in gaming history.

The levels you loved look better than ever, while all of the original game modes have been preserved. You can skate as characters from the original games (Tony Hawk, Kareem Campbell, Bucky Lasek, etc.) as well as some newcomers from the Olympic realm.

Our reviewer Thomas Deehan was a massive fan of the resurrected franchise, praising the tight and responsive gameplay, head-banging soundtrack, tons of content, and gorgeous updated levels.

In awarding the game a 4.5 star score, he wrote: “THPS 1+2 Remastered remembers everything that made the classic skateboarding series so great, and brings it back for the modern era. The game is a little slower than some of the more wacky titles in the series, but the focus on pure skill and reward makes it difficult to put down.”

2020’s action RPG Yakuza: Like a Dragon was just as well reviewed and continued the success story of one of Sega’s most triumphant modern franchises. In many ways, this instalment redefined the franchise with new protagonists and “crafted a compelling path into the future.”

Finally, Little Nightmares is a “genuinely frightening” little game that’ll provide you with a “sense of dread.”

If you haven’t snagged your allotted free games for July, you can still get Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon until August 1.