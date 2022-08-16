PlayStation plan to set up shop on Windows leaked

Sony may be planning to launch a ‘PlayStation PC’ launcher to house its games launching on the Windows platform.

Within the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered game, which arrived on PC last week, eagle-eyed gamers spotted references to a ‘PlayStation PC launcher’. The files have been seen by VGC and offer a hint that Sony could follow other big studios with a hub on the platform.

What it could mean, in essence, is support for PlayStation Network accounts, access to trophies, rewards and everything else that entails. Indeed, the files verified by VGC include references to code strings “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements”.

It could also see Sony set-up shop on the PC platform, rather than launching Windows versions of games via the Steam store or the Epic Games Store. It would be an interesting flex from Sony if it were to compete with Microsoft on its own turf. However, the result could be that gamers a PC could conceivably have access to the best first-party PlayStation and Xbox games, alongside the best PC games.

Sony is certainly stepping up its PC ambitions. As well as Spider-Man, Sony has launched Uncharted 4, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn for PC gamers, with plenty more to follow – including Miles Morales and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection.

Lasy year, Sony dipped into the acquisitions market to pick up Nixxes Software, which specialises in porting console games over to the Windows platform. Nixxes is well known for porting games like the most recent Tomb Raider trilogy, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Marvel’s Avengers to PC.

Which of the top first-party PlayStation games would you like to see Sony bring to the Windows PC platform? How about that new The Last of Us Part I remake? Or perhaps a game from the Gran Turismo series? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.