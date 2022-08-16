 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PlayStation plan to set up shop on Windows leaked

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony may be planning to launch a ‘PlayStation PC’ launcher to house its games launching on the Windows platform.

Within the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered game, which arrived on PC last week, eagle-eyed gamers spotted references to a ‘PlayStation PC launcher’. The files have been seen by VGC and offer a hint that Sony could follow other big studios with a hub on the platform.

What it could mean, in essence, is support for PlayStation Network accounts, access to trophies, rewards and everything else that entails. Indeed, the files verified by VGC include references to code strings “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements”.

It could also see Sony set-up shop on the PC platform, rather than launching Windows versions of games via the Steam store or the Epic Games Store. It would be an interesting flex from Sony if it were to compete with Microsoft on its own turf. However, the result could be that gamers a PC could conceivably have access to the best first-party PlayStation and Xbox games, alongside the best PC games.

Sony is certainly stepping up its PC ambitions. As well as Spider-Man, Sony has launched Uncharted 4, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn for PC gamers, with plenty more to follow – including Miles Morales and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection.

Lasy year, Sony dipped into the acquisitions market to pick up Nixxes Software, which specialises in porting console games over to the Windows platform. Nixxes is well known for porting games like the most recent Tomb Raider trilogy, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Marvel’s Avengers to PC.

Which of the top first-party PlayStation games would you like to see Sony bring to the Windows PC platform? How about that new The Last of Us Part I remake? Or perhaps a game from the Gran Turismo series? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Ryan Jones 10 hours ago
Best PC Games: Top 10 PC games to play right now

Best PC Games: Top 10 PC games to play right now

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Best PS5 headset 2022: Top rated options for PlayStation

Best PS5 headset 2022: Top rated options for PlayStation

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.