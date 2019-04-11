PlayStation name change suggestions are terrible and hilarious

If you’re excited by this week’s arrival of the long-demanded ability to change your PlayStation Network name, the chances are you’ve got an absolute zinger in mind.

However, that doesn’t mean Sony won’t offer a helping hand courtesy of a built-in name generator. Trouble is, it’s absolutely abysmal at its job. A Kotaku report on Thursday has illustrated just how bad, and downright hilarious the suggestions are.

Have you been waiting forever to change your name, in order to accept a suggestion like foot954uncanny? Or do you hate your old PSN name so much you’ll just go with sponge-polite-571 just to be rid of it? Sony has you covered.

The ability to change the name finally rolled out to PlayStation consoles on Wednesday. The first change is free, but for every one after that you’ll have to pay for the privilege.

Additional name changes are £7.99 / $9.99 each, but you’ll get them for half price if you’re a PlayStation Plus member. If the new name doesn’t suit you, it’s free to revert back to an old ID, which no-one else is allowed to snap it up

Here’s how to do it on the PS4:

Step 1: From your PS4 go to [Settings].

Step 2: Select [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Profile] > [Online ID].

Step 3: Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

Sony also explains how to change your PSN name in the video below, but warns not all games will play nice with your selection.

Sony says the old ID will appear next to your name for 30 days after the change, in order to make it easier for friends to find you online.

