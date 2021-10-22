 large image

PlayStation has just announced the next State of Play

Gemma Ryles
Mark your calendars, Sony just announced the next State of Play will be taking place next week.

Anyone who’s been waiting for the next PlayStation announcement should be excited; the next State of Play is taking place next week on 27 October on Wednesday, starting at 10pm over here in the UK and 2pm PT.

You’ll be able to watch the presentation live on either Twitch or YouTube, so it may be worth bookmarking those pages now if you’re planning on tuning in on Wednesday.

PlayStation took to Twitter to make the announcement, but Sid Shuman, (Senior Director of SIE Content Communications) also revealed a few more juicy details on the company blog.

There will be updates on third-party games for the PS4 and PS5, with the show looking to be around 20 minutes long.

There will also be some chatter about previously announced games, as well as some reveals from partners of PlayStation around the world.

It’s a shame to see that there won’t be any first-party announcements, which means you probably shouldn’t expect more details on the likes of God of War: Ragnarok, or the delayed Horizon Forbidden West.

Instead, games such as Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Elden Ring could make an appearance. TellTale has also been sitting on The Wolf Among Us 2 for years now, so with got our fingers crossed very tightly for an unlikely appearance.

PlayStation has also been known to unveil some intriguing indie games during these kind of showcases, so it will be worth tuning in even if you’re not fussed by any upcoming blockbuster releases.

Make sure to tune in next to State of Play presentation on Wednesday next week for all the reveals. And if you can’t make the livestream, keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the latest news instead.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
