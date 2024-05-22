Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PlayStation console dominance is going mobile

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony is preparing to launch a PlayStation mobile gaming platform, offering free-to-play games on mobile devices, according to a new job listing.

The listing seeks an engineer to lead the charge on to phones by designing the platform and overseeing teams developing, publishing and operating these games.

A successful candidate will be the “mobile platform architect” and responsibilities include the design of the system architecture, platform security, and the implementation of new innovations.

It’s clear that the games themselves will be designed by others for the PlayStation platform, whether they’re ported first-party PS titles and assorted classics, or first-or-third-party mobile-first games. They could also be mobile-centric versions of existing games.

Sony hasn’t had a mobile centric option since the PlayStation Vita was discontinued in 2019 and while the PlayStation Portal gives gamers the opportunity to play PS5 games via Remote Play, there’s no option to stream or download games directly. One wonders whether PlayStation Portal will be part of the new vision.

The listing (via Eurogamer) says: “PlayStation Studios Mobile is seeking an experienced software engineer to design PlayStation’s platform for developing, publishing, and operating free-to-play mobile games. An individual in this role will spearhead the design and implementation of this platform; work in partnership with internal teams to connect mobile games to PlayStation services; and ensure that all mobile games meet PlayStation’s quality standards.”

It’s clear Sony is looking to maximise the potential of the incredible numbers of mobile-first gamers out there, just as it has sought to bring its popular IP to PC gamers by porting PlayStation classics like God of War, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Returnal and plenty more.

While Sony prepares for a deeper push into mobile, its more traditional means of building and publishing games is coming under threat through studio closures. Sony’s 20-year-old PlayStation London – the creator of SingStar – has closed its doors for the final time this week.

