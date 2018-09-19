Sony announces PlayStation Classic with 20 iconic games to come this December – what’s on our wishlist?

Sony has announced the PlayStation Classic, a mini retro console that compiles 20 iconic games into a tiny, adorable form factor.

Clearly designed as a response to Nintendo’s NES and SNES Mini consoles, which have both gone on to sell gangbusters, this new miniature console will certainly pack a punch for gamers who grew up in the 1990s.

Set to launch in December and retail for £90/$100, the PlayStation Classic will include of some the system’s best and brightest games. We imagine it will be in very high demand.

Final Fantasy 7, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms are just some of the classics to grace the retro console. We’ll be sure to include a full list of titles once they’re confirmed.

Pre-order the PlayStation Mini from Amazon UK

From the exterior, it looks exactly like the hardware that launched back in 1995, albeit in a drastically smaller form factor. The controllers even lack analog sticks like the launch system.

With a release date of December 3, 2018, it will include the console itself, two tiny controllers, an HDMI, and a USB cable.

What We Want To See

The PlayStation Classic is coming. This tiny grey box of joy promises to bring 20 PlayStation hits with it into the world, and as a kid who rinsed his PlayStation for several hours a day during its heyday, who’s better positioned to judge the best titles for Sony’s retro re-release?

Couple of ground rules, only one game from each franchise, and we’re trying to get a mix of genres.

Already confirmed

Final Fantasy 7

Ridge Racer Type 4

Tekken 3

Wild Arms

The Wishlist

Thrasher Presents Skate and Destroy

One of the best skating games ever made, it’s unlikely we’ll see the Rockstar published Skate-‘Em-Up as it was a cult classic, but god it played beautifully. You have two minutes to hit a high score and escape the area without getting arrested or breaking your board.

Metal Gear Solid

Tactical espionage action, and still one of the best stealth games ever made.

Syphon Filter

This one is actually quite likely. Syphon Filter is a phenomenal action game and one of the first to allow you to take care of bosses with a single headshot. The first three Syphon Filter games were produced for Sony’s PlayStation, and when the series eventually died it was under the watchful eye of SCE, so they should already have the license.

Wipeout 2097

Another Sony hit, Wipeout 2097 could see me transported back to my teenaged bedroom, whipping anyone I could force to play against me. For anyone feeling the need for speed, Wipeout was truly the fastest series going.

Silent Hill

Psychological horror, and for what it’s worth this is one of the scariest titles that ever released for the PlayStation. Harry Mason comes to the foggy town of Silent Hill to search for his adopted daughter, and stumbles upon a cult. It’s creepy, and has plenty of jagged edges, but it’s a key part of video game history.

Resident Evil

One mansion, Two S.T.A.R.S teams and a whole host of nasty monsters desperate to part you from your hard-earned blood. Resident Evil doesn’t need any introduction, but our dream PlayStation has either this or the stellar Resident Evil 2 (Mansion becomes a police station, nasty monsters become more nasty monsters) included.

Front Mission 3

The best mech game ever made, this also had a real working internet browser you could use to download wallpapers from, read emails and just generally waste your time between turn-based tactical missions.

Cool Boarders 2

Yes, SSX is better. But Cool Boarders starts with a man screaming COOOOOLLLLLBOARDERS, so this gets our vote. There’s something incredibly charming about Cool Boarders that later snowboarding games never quite managed to achieve.

Legacy of Kain

A top-down adventure game, this sees you playing as vampire Kain and genuinely playing as a bad guy – you recover health by feeding on innocent villagers, after all. It’s an esoteric adventure that’s much darker than most of the PlayStation’s usual fare, which makes it a must play.

Gran Turismo

Gimme that Chrysler concept car. I’d also accept Gran Turismo 2, but my soft spot is for the original.

Pre-order the PlayStation Mini from Amazon UK

Much like the NES and SNES Mini, an AC Adapter won’t be included in the box, likely a way to cut down costs, so you’ll need to source your own to power the device.

If you’re a sucker for accurate dimensions, the PlayStation Classic is 45 percent smaller than the original console, coming in at 149 x 33 x 105mm. In terms of weight, it’s just 170 grams.

Will you be picking up the PlayStation Classic this Christmas? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.