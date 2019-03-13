You can pick up a PlayStation Classic for an unreal price right now

Right now, Base.com is selling the PlayStation Classic mini-console for less than half price. You’re not going to find it cheaper than this anywhere.

Following the success of the NES Mini and SNES Mini, it came as no surprise Sony would follow suit in miniaturising its immensely popular PlayStation console. If you’re fixing for a trip down memory lane, now is the perfect time as Base.com is selling it for just £38.85. That’s less than half the original launch price.

Sony PlayStation Classic Deal Sony PlayStation Classic Console The cheapest price we've ever seen this classic console being sold for anywhere.

The PlayStation Classic comes loaded with 20 classic titles of the PSX era, including some absolutely stellar titles like Metal Gear Solid and Final Fantasy VII. The first Grand Theft Auto is also included and the fighting classic Tekken 3. The full roster of games include:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

The PlayStation Classic hardware has also been brought up to date with HDMI output, so you won’t be scrambling around trying to find a TV with a SCART connection (remember those?). Two wired DualShock controllers are also included so you’re ready for some multiplayer action right out of the box.

It’s worth mention that a USB wall plug isn’t included, so you’ll need to supply your own. Most smartphone or tablet wall plugs will fit the bill.

At just £38.85, this is a fantastic discount on the original £80 selling price. Even at Amazon at time of writing you’ll have to part with £47.32, so this is a bonafide bargain if you want some nostalgic gaming action.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.