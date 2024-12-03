Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PlayStation chief says gaming must retain ‘human touch’ as AI looms

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has cautioned that the video games industry must take care to safeguard the “human touch” of gaming experiences, amid the incursion of artificial intelligence.

In an interview with the BBC to commemorate the 30th anniversary of PlayStation, Hermen Hulst said developers must find a balance between maximising the potential of AI and ensuring games are still driven by human developers.

The co-CEO said AI has the potential to “revolutionise” the industry and, in an era where heavy cuts at studios and consolidation of ownership has coincided, the idea that AI could automate loads of the leg work in creating games has led to industry-wide fears.

However, Hulst says demand for authentic human experiences will remain strong. He told the Beeb: “I suspect there will be a dual demand in gaming: one for AI-driven innovative experiences and another for handcrafted, thoughtful content. Striking the right balance between leveraging AI and preserving the human touch will be crucial.”

Elsewhere in the interview Hulst spoke of his desire to capitalise on the popularity of the PlayStation’s most popular IP to bring more games to the small and big screen via adaptations.

Sony has enjoyed success with The Last of Us adaptation on HBO, while the Uncharted movie based on the hit Naughty Dog series wasn’t quite as successful. Nor was the Gran Turismo adaptation for the big screen. There are, however, high hopes for the forthcoming God of War series picked up by Amazon Prime, while the Horizon IP is also being turned into a series for Netflix.

“I am hoping to raise the PlayStation IP outside of just the gaming category and elevate it so it sits comfortably within the larger entertainment industry,” Hulst said.

