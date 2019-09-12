PlayGalaxy Link lets you stream PC games to your Galaxy Note 10 – here’s how

The Galaxy Note 10 launch revealed a new PlayGalaxy Link feature for the Note line that lets you stream games from your PC to your Note. And, after weeks of waiting, it’s finally up and running.

The PlayGalaxy Link is based on gaming streaming service Parsec. Samsung collaborated with Parsec to turn their technology into a new Galaxy exclusive app.

Related: Best Samsung phone

According to XDA Developers, PlayGalaxy Link involves connecting your Samsung account on your Galaxy Note and PC. The service then finds all your games on your PC and displays them in the PlayGalaxy Link interface.

The PlayGalaxy Link service is currently only available in the US and Korea – no word yet on a UK launch or a wider global rollout.

On the PlayGalaxy Link app on your Note 10 you will see the games as well. Make sure you keep your PC on and then select one of your games on the app to get started.

Unlike Steam Link – which only works on the same Wi-Fi connection, PlayGalaxy Link works over 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi.

Related: iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10

PlayGalaxy Link is only currently available on the Note 10 series of phones but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this roll out to all Galaxy phones – since the service is only limited by internet connection and not hardware.

Alternatively, the Parsec app is still available on any Android phone. The main requirement for both of these applications is – of course – a stable internet connection.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we were impressed by the Galaxy Note 10. Our 4/5* review said:

“This year, probably more than most, the Galaxy Note 10 appears to be a slightly remodelled Galaxy S10, complete with an S Pen.

That’s no bad thing – the S10 is one of the best Android phones around – but it would have been nice to see Samsung push forward in areas where the S10 has fallen behind some of the competition; the camera is a good example.”

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…