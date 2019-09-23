Play Pass is Google’s answer to Apple Arcade

Google has announced Play Pass, a subscription-based platform offering unlocked, ad-free access to 350 premium apps and games.

The alternative to Apple Arcade, which launched last week, costs just $1.99 a month for the first year and then $4.99 a month thereafter. The promotional offer is open until October, Google says, but after that it’s the same price as the rival service.

Two thirds of those applications are games and high-profile titles like Stardew Valley, Monument Valley, Limbo, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic. All of the DLC that comes along with those games are also available as part of the bundle.

Beyond games, there’s also access to apps like Photo Studio Pro, Accuweather, Cam To Plan, ISS HD, Slow Motion Video FX, with Google promising new titles every month.

Google has added a Play Pass tab on the Play Store, while those available as part of the pass will have an identifying ticket icon next to their listing. The company says the idea is to give subscribers access to content they wouldn’t normally experience.

In a blog post on Monday, the company writes: “You’ll find well-known apps and games like Terraria, Monument Valley, Risk, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and AccuWeather. And others you might be less familiar with that are just as amazing, like LIMBO, Lichtspeer, Mini Metro, Old Man’s Journey and many more. With new additions every month—including titles like This War of Mine and Cytus coming soon—there’s always something new to discover.”

Originally available in the US starting this week, Google says Play Pass will roll out to all countries soon.

The company says Play Pass can be shared with up to five other family members who will each have individual access to all of the apps in the library.

