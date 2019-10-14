How to play the hidden Fortnite black hole mini-game

Fortnite is currently undergoing a very unusual transition between season 10 and season 11, where when players sign in all they see is a huge black hole. Thankfully there is still a mini-game on offer. Here’s how to access it.

It is possible to enter a mini-game while Fortnite is in ‘black hole mode’. IGN reported that entering classic Konami mode starts up an Easter egg mini-game.

To do this, press: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, Start.

This opens up a Space Invaders style arcade game in which you play a slice of pizza, seemingly lost in space, as pizza so often is.

The pizza fires a sort of blue laser projectile (again, as pizza so often does,) at enemies falling towards it. The enemies are seemingly some sort of sandwich, or burger, which turn into a red ketchup splat as you shoot them.

The defeat of each enemy picks you up 100 points. At some point a boss will appear, a larger version of the normal enemy, worth 5000 points.

It looks like a slightly mind-melting game, with very little on offer in terms of variation, but multiple Fortnite Youtubers are already posting about the game and comparing scores and strategies.

We’re not sure when black hole mode will come to an end, paving the way for the next season of Fortnite, but we’re expecting a whole new map when it does.

A leak last week hinted at a new map and a new era for the game, titled ‘Chapter 2’. (Via IGN)

The climactic end of season 10 was hugely popular and it’s very rare that a game goes offline on purpose like this. Essentially this is a massive publicity stunt, but the viewing figures being thrown around show that it’s working. Interestingly Fortnite’s social media has all blacked out too, so the developers are really investing in this event.

When the game returns, leaks suggest, that the game will have a whole host of new features, including boats.

