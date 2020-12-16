Play Cyberpunk 2077 on iPhone as Google Stadia hits iOS

The Google Stadia cloud gaming service is now available on iOS devices through the Safari web browser.

Google says iPhone and iPad owners can now access top games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Jedi Fallen Order and Marvels Avengers, using their Apple-made mobile devices.

You’ll need to upgrade to the newly-released iOS 14.3 or iPadOS 14.3 in order to access Stadia. From there you’ll need to head over to stadia.google.com and log in via your Google account (via TechCrunch). If you add the page to your home screen, you’ll get access to an iOS optimised web app that’s probably not too different to the native experience.

If you wish, you can sign up for a Pro account or start buying individual games. Google offers a tenner off the first game purchase, while there’s a one month free trial before the $9.99/£9.99 a month pro subscription kicks in.

While Stadia does support touch controls, most gamers will probably want to add a Bluetooth game controller for the best experience. The Stadia Pro controller supports iOS, as does the recent Xbox One and DualShock 4 pads. We’re pretty sure the PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X/S pads will gain official support in the near future, while there are some iOS-specific options too.

Stadia’s arrival on iOS is long overdue, but has been held up by Apple’s App Store restrictions when it comes to game streaming platforms, which has held up the arrival of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate too.

Apple requires companies to submit all games individually to the App Store, which makes life pretty difficult for service providers like Microsoft and Google. Now those companies are bypassing the restrictions with powerful web apps.

Google confirmed the arrival last month, so it’s good to see Stadia drop before the end of the year. Have you taken the web app for a spin yet? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.