Here’s how you can play Borderlands 3 for free this weekend

Gearbox Software’s Borderlands series has become famous for combining first-person-shooting with role-playing progression and looting. Here’s how you can play the latest entry, Borderlands 3, for free this weekend.

If you’re an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, the free to play event starts on Thursday and ends on midnight this coming Sunday. You’ll be able to get a free taster of the game and, if you like it, there’s a sizeable discount to buy the full game afterwards.

We’ve been searching all over for the best Black Friday deals and this is a decent one from Xbox. You can get 33% off any version of Borderlands 3, including the Super Deluxe Edition which allows players access to upcoming DLC features.

Simply visit the Borderlands 3 page on the Microsoft Store to access the trial and aforementioned deal. One of the upcoming DLC additions to the game was announced yesterday, it’s called Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot. The game’s first big expansion will land on PS4, PC and Xbox One on December 19.

It takes players to a derelict space station casino to fight a range of enemies and loot everything they can get their hands on. It’s like a big, violent space Vegas.

When we reviewed Borderlands 3 we were impressed enough to give the game a four star rating. Jade King wrote: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Borderlands 3 is as safe as sequels come. It’s gunplay has hardly changed at all and the humour remains as polarizing as ever, but the package in its entirety works. It’s fast, satisfying and constantly addictive as you hoover up new guns and grow your selection of badass vault hunters.

“Shooting and looting is better than ever, reinforced by robust level design and an absurd amount of content crammed onto its multiple planets. It doesn’t rewrite the rulebook, heck, it sneaks in last year’s edition and desperately hopes nobody will notice, but Borderlands 3 is a blast in all the areas where it counts. To some, that will be more than enough.”

While you won’t be able to play the DLC just yet, this is a great opportunity to try out the main game. If you’ve played Borderlands before it’s likely to be familiar, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a blast.

