Play Anthem and The Division 2 at a higher spec with this amazing Xbox One X Deal

Looking to improve your gaming rig but don’t want to break the bank? AO.com has discounted its best Xbox One X bundle by £100 for a limited time only.

Three amazing games – Forza Horizon 4, FIFA 19 and Forza Motorsport 7 – are included in the bundle, which is now going for the lower price of just £399, making it the cheapest Xbox One X bundle that you can find right now.

By now, you’ve probably heard about the processing power of the Xbox One X. Packing an eight-core custom AMD CPU that’s clocked at 2.3GHz, 12GB of RAM and a six teraflop GPU, it is undeniably the most powerful gaming console (outside of gaming computers) on the market.

In our review for the Xbox One X, we wrote: “If you’re still rocking an original Xbox One, it’s fair to say you might be due an upgrade, if just for better, cooler, less noisy performance… the One X is a more compelling purchase than the One S – it’s the very latest in console hardware and the guarantee of smooth performance and some stonking visuals is mightily tempting”.

Luckily for anyone who picks up this bundle, the Xbox One’s processing power can really be put to the test with Forza Horizon 4, which has an ‘enhanced mode’, designed to run exclusively for the console. Driving through Scotland has never looked so good – in video game terms, at least.

As it stands, the Xbox One X offers a superior gaming experience to the PS4 Pro where visuals are concerned. That’s particularly important if you’re looking to nab any major cross-platform games like Anthem, Metro Exodus or The Division 2.

With this being the cheapest Xbox One X bundle on the market right now, don’t expect it to stick around forever. If you do fancy diving into the world of spectacular 4K gaming, then treat yourself while you still can.

