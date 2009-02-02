Planning To Drive? Tom Tom Says: Snow

Live traffic updates won't help you. But they do reveal some interesting facts.

Thanks to a little bit of snow, the entirety of Britain’s car-owning population seems to have gone to hell in a hand basket today. And if you won’t take my word for it, TomTom’s HD live update service can provide some handy figures in proof.



At 8:28 this morning TomTom HD recorded 1,086 miles of traffic, in 388 jams across the UK. The longest queue in terms of distance was a 32 mile tailback between junctions 19 and eight on the M25 (hell literally frozen over if you ask me) at 7:30 this morning.



The longest delay in terms of time was claimed by the M27, with a wait of one hour 27 minutes from junction 11 to the M3 interchange – at 8:02 to be precise.



Looking at the map it doesn’t appear as if live traffic updates will be of much use to anyone subscribed to the TomTom HD Service. The soundest advice for anything considering driving anywhere is probably “don’t bother” right now. Nonetheless, being sat inside our nice warm office, I’m more than happy to sit and chuckle away at how poorly the UK copes with this adverse weather.