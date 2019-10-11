The Pixelbook Go has leaked ahead of Google’s New York event

Some leaks are more definitive than others, and the people at 9to5Google have bagged themselves a huge one: a hands on with Google’s upcoming new laptop, the Pixelbook Go.

This isn’t just grainy pictures or marketing lifestyle shots: the site has actually used the laptop. In this case the “Not Pink” version, which may not be everyone’s tastes but will give you an idea of what to expect (there will also be a more demure black version, the site reckons).

Aesthetically, that pink shade only seems to be on the bottom of the laptop, which sports a strange contoured design that the site says feels like “the roof of a dog’s mouth.” That may not sound hugely encouraging, but we’re told it feels “good” all the same. The top of the laptop is a smooth white, and it’ll presumably sport the Google ‘G’, but here it just has a placeholder logo to avoid drawing attention.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop packs two USB-C ports (one for charging) and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also an LED to show you how it’s charging, which is a nice touch.

Opened up, it looks uncannily like a MacBook, with a large 13.3in Full HD screen. Two far-field microphones are ready and waiting to pick up your “Hey Google”s, and a two-megapixel camera sits at the top for video calls.

The keyboard on the original Pixelbook felt great, and Google has apparently decided not to mess with a winning formula: the site says it still feels excellent now. The trackpad doesn’t fare quite as well but is still pretty good, the site clams.

Like the original Pixelbook, the Go will come with a choice of chips: this time three, the site says. While the model 9to5Google had packed an Intel Core M3 processor with 8GB RAM, there will also be i5 and i7 versions with up to 16GB RAM and a 4K “Molecular Display” on offer.

Leaks generally should be taken with a grain of salt, but this feels extensive enough to be entirely legitimate – it would certainly be an elaborate hoax if it turns out to be fake. In any case, we don’t have long to wait to find out, as Google’s next event is set to take place in New York on Tuesday 15 October. Stay tuned!

