Pixelbook Go isn’t drawing out the life of this Google accessory

The Pixelbook Pen has retreated back to Google’s pencil case with the launch of the Pixelbook Go – which doesn’t support the stylus.

Yesterday’s Google event saw the reveal of the Pixelbook Go. The slate is a new take on the Pixelbook which sees Google revert to a laptop rather than a 2-in-1. The transition appears to have had one key casualty – support for a stylus.

While the new Pixelbook Go does have a touchscreen, the Google Pixel event saw no mention of the Pixelbook Pen and if there was any stylus support on the new laptop.

According to Android Police, the lack of Pixelbook Pen support is down to the new Pixelbook Go not supporting Wacom’s AES technology that the stylus uses. The touchscreen also isn’t compatible with a new USI standard or any other kind of stylus input.

The removal of Pixelbook Pen support does make a lot of sense – given the transition from a 2-in-1 device to a clamshell laptop design. However, the Pixelbook Go is currently the only new Chrome OS device from Google and this may leave Pixelbook Pen owners who’d like to upgrade a tad disappointed.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, Pixelbook Go does look like Google’s Pixelbook 2 equivalent. There are some significant changes between the two devices but there have been few rumours about a true Pixelbook successor with support for the Pixelbook Pen – leaving owners of that particular peripheral somewhat stranded.

Along with dropping support for the Pixelbook Pen and turning to a laptop design, the Pixelbook Go made quite a few other changes to its formula. A distinctive feature is the underside of the Pixelbook Go has a striking ridged design which Google says is to assist with grip.

The Pixelbook Go starts at £629 and goes all the way up to a £1329 model with 4K display. The device will be available in the UK from early 2020.

Google’s huge Pixel event saw the launch of the Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 XL, new Pixel Buds, Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Wifi.

