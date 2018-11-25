The PixelBook is amazingly good value thanks to this Black Friday deal

John Lewis has lopped a whopping £300 off the PixelBook’s RRP this Black Friday, making it an absolute steal while stocks last.

The discount is one of the best deals we’ve seen this Black Friday and means you can grab the i5 version of the PixelBook for a modest £699, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen it retail for.

The PixelBook was released in 2017 and is a top notch convertible built by Google for its Chrome OS. It’s one of a select few Chromebooks to have MacBook and Surface Pro level specs. Highlights include a full fat Intel Core CPU, 12.3-inch QHD screen and Lenovo Yoga-esque 360 hinge that lets you turn the laptop into a tablet.

Add to this a top notch stylus, that makes it quick and easy to jot notes or scribble doodles and the PixelBook easily earns a place as one of the best Chromebooks ever made.

As we noted in our in depth PixelBook review:

“The PixelBook is the best Chromebook on the market today. Google’s Chrome OS ecosystem finally feels like it’s maturing […] If you’re after a premium laptop that offers superb battery life and great performance, the PixelBook should sit on your shortlist alongside the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Pro.”

The only minor issue we had with the PixelBook was it’s rather steep £999 RRP, which thanks to this stellar deal has been fixed.

