Pixel Watch starting price tipped to be relatively expensive

The starting price for the Google Pixel Watch appears to have emerged, and it’s not as cheap as some would have hoped.

According to a retail source of 9to5Google’s, Google’s forthcoming smartwatch debut will start from $349.99 for the Wi-Fi model.

That gives us a broadly complete overview of the Pixel Watch price structure ahead of its official launch on October 6. We previously learned that the LTE model of the Pixel Watch would cost $399.99.

In pricing terms, then, the Pixel Watch is going to be closer to the Apple Watch Series 8 (prices from $399) than to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (prices from $279.99), with which you’d assume it had much more in common. For a watch that’s tipped to run with an older 2018 chip and a smaller battery than Samsung’s impressive smartwatch, this could raise a few eyebrows.

As for us Europeans, the report claims that we won’t be getting a cheaper deal for the Pixel Watch, as has been rumoured elsewhere. Too bad.

Aside from pricing, the report seemingly confirms the colour options that will accompany the Pixel Watch at launch. The Wi-Fi model will come in either a Black case with Obsidian band, a Silver/Chalk combination, or a glitzy Gold/Hazel offering. The LTE model is very similar, but swaps out the Silver/Chalk combination for a greyer Silver/Charcoal.

The question remains, then, what does Google have up its sleeve to warrant its Pixel Watch being one of the pricier non-fashion smartwatches on the market? We look forward to October 6 when we’ll find out, as well as seeing the Pixel 7 range in all its glory.