Pixel Watch render reveals design ahead of launch

A fresh render has given us the best look yet at the Google Pixel Watch ahead of its official unveiling.

Legendary tipster Evan Blass has provided a new image of Google’s forthcoming (and hotly anticipated) smartwatch via 91mobiles.

It showcases the Pixel Watch’s round face and prominent digital crown. It also strongly hints at the way the watch design is predicted to feature exaggerated curves at the edges.

The render also tips its hat to some expected features, such as a heart rate monitor and Fitbit integration (Google having acquired the leading fitness wearables company in early 2021).

Blass had days earlier posted evidence of a tutorial for a device being referred to internally at Google HQ as the Pixel Rohan.

Google has reportedly updated its online store in preparation for a Pixel Watch launch, so it really can’t be long now until we see the device in the flesh. With Google I/O less than a month away now, we wouldn’t be surprised if that was the venue for an official announcement.

We could well see the Pixel 6a joining it, as recent submissions to the FCC communications regulator in the United States suggest a new budget Pixel phone is imminent.

Make no mistake though, the Pixel Watch will be the star of the show. With last year’s Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 showing that Wear OS 3 has a lot to offer, we’re hopeful that the first ever Google watch will present a genuine Apple Watch equivalent for Android users.

Watch this space.