Pixel Watch render reveals design ahead of launch

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A fresh render has given us the best look yet at the Google Pixel Watch ahead of its official unveiling.

Legendary tipster Evan Blass has provided a new image of Google’s forthcoming (and hotly anticipated) smartwatch via 91mobiles.

It showcases the Pixel Watch’s round face and prominent digital crown. It also strongly hints at the way the watch design is predicted to feature exaggerated curves at the edges.

The render also tips its hat to some expected features, such as a heart rate monitor and Fitbit integration (Google having acquired the leading fitness wearables company in early 2021).

Blass had days earlier posted evidence of a tutorial for a device being referred to internally at Google HQ as the Pixel Rohan.

Google has reportedly updated its online store in preparation for a Pixel Watch launch, so it really can’t be long now until we see the device in the flesh. With Google I/O less than a month away now, we wouldn’t be surprised if that was the venue for an official announcement.

We could well see the Pixel 6a joining it, as recent submissions to the FCC communications regulator in the United States suggest a new budget Pixel phone is imminent.

Make no mistake though, the Pixel Watch will be the star of the show. With last year’s Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 showing that Wear OS 3 has a lot to offer, we’re hopeful that the first ever Google watch will present a genuine Apple Watch equivalent for Android users.

Watch this space.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.