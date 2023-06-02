Pixel Watch rear casing issue is a sticky situation

Do you have a Pixel Watch? Has the back randomly fallen off? Well, you’re not alone according to reports online.

Users on Reddit say the panel on the back of the device is coming away from the watch itself, apparently without any water damage or physical knocks.

The images posted to the social network show the panel removed from the rear of the watch. The original poster says on the r/PixelWatch subreddit said it happened when they removed the device from the charger.

Those replying in the thread say it has happened to them too, with many speculating it’s related to failing adhesive, rather than a more serious issue. Perhaps the heat applied from the charging process erodes the effectiveness of the adhesive over time?

Image credit: u/sonnywithoutachance

Some users say Google is asking them to pay $300, which would have been refunded to them if the warranty claim was upheld. Others say the warranty process was seamless, with Google quickly providing a replacement.

Another person added: “This happened to me a week ago. I posted about it here. Warranty support was great, and they overnighted a replacement with a $300 hold. The watch arrived in less than 48 hours, and they had my broken watch back within a day. Pretty seamless, but I hope the new one stays glued in place!”

The Pixel Watch has yet to prove a smash hit since its launch last October. It earned only a 3.5-star review from Trusted Reviews, with our tester reporting battery drain, awkward strap changing and below average tracking of sports activities. We liked the crisp display, the Fitbit smarts, and the clean version of watchOS.

He concluded: “The Google Pixel Watch in many ways is a very good showcase for a pure, more likeable version of Wear OS, but for a smartwatch that has been talked about for so long, we don’t think it was too unreasonable to expect features like battery and exercise tracking to be at least on par with even cheaper Android smartwatches, which sadly isn’t the case here.”