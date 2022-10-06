Pixel Watch is getting this Apple Watch-like safety feature, but not yet

Google has confirmed the new Pixel Watch is getting a Fall Detection feature, but it won’t arrive until early 2023.

In a blog post explaining the features following the Made by Google event on October 6, Google went into further detail on the Pixel Watch.

The Fall Detection feature will, like the Apple Watch counterpart, automatically sense if you’ve hit the deck with force and will automatically connect you with the emergency services.

Presumably, Google felt the feature wasn’t quite ready to launch with the Pixel Watch, which will go on sale on October 13 for £339/$349.99. That’s quite surprising, given how long we’ve known Google is working on its first own-branded smart watch.

The emergency SOS feature, which will allow you to contact the police or a trusted individual if you feel in an unsafe situation will be available at launch. So, if you fall, you can still use this to alert the emergency services quickly, but if you’re knocked out, the automatic feature won’t arrive until the next year.

“To give you added peace of mind, Google Pixel Watch is equipped with an Emergency SOS feature to alert emergency responders or trusted contacts when you’re in an emergency or feeling unsafe,” Google wrote.

“Fall detection (coming in 2023) can sense if you’ve taken a hard fall, connecting you to emergency services and even auto-dialling if you’re unresponsive.”

So, if you’re buying a Pixel Watch, don’t have any accidents until next year, ya hear?

The Pixel Watch will be available in a range of colours, with a load of strap options for personalising your look. It has a large 41mm screen with a 320ppi AMOLED display capable of 1,000 nits of brightness. There’s Fitbit features on board, including all-day activity tracking and a blood oxygen sensor, along with sleep tracking and a Daily Readiness score based on your perceived recovery.