Pixel Watch face leak suggests a visual treat, with a dose of Fitbit

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

After so many false dawns down the years, we’re taking nothing for granted. However, it seems we might finally get a Google Pixel Watch in 2022, running the Wear OS 3 operating system.

Now we have the first indications of how Google may choose to present the new software, in comparison to the UI Samsung placed on the Galaxy Watch 4 running on the same base software.

The snoops at 9to5Google have dug into the Wear OS 3 emulator in Android Studio and discovered images (including animations) of watch faces that may represent plans for the Pixel Watch and other Wear OS 3 powered watches receiving the stock update next year.

The site’s APK team discovered a newly published video that cycles through the watch faces that might be available if and when the Pixel Watch arrives. There are ten of them and you can some of see them in the video below.

There’s a Fitbit-themed watch face showing calories and flights of stairs climbed, while a Material You-inspired face shows an analogue clock face surrounded by complications depicting the temperature, date and current heart rate.

Pixel Watch watch face

The watch face that stands out is perhaps the abstract landscape that looks as if it’ll change colours as the sun rises and falls during the day. You can see that and some of the others below.

Pixel Watch face leak

All in all, it looks as if the Pixel Watch, when it arrive, will be inspired by the design of Android 12 and have plenty of attractive faces at its disposal.

Earlier this month we saw potential renders of a bezel-free Pixel Watch, showcasing one of the watch faces above. The render suggested we’re getting a minimalist design that’ll be of stark enough comparison to the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch to really make a mark.

At the start of the month, a Business Insider report claimed Google is planning to launch the Pixel Watch in 2022 and is currently developing it under the codename Rohan. Surely the evidence is stacking up to the point this can be no false dawn.

