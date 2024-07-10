Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel Watch 3 leak tips some significant upgrades

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A fresh Pixel Watch 3 leak suggests that we could be in for some meaningful improvements.

The Pixel Watch 2 (pictured) was largely about correcting the basic flaws of the original Pixel Watch, but it seems that with the Pixel Watch 3 Google is ready to kick on a little.

Citing a source within Google, and confirming previous rumours, Android Authority claims that the Pixel Watch 3 will finally be offered in two sizes: 41mm and a new larger 45mm variant with a bigger 420mAh battery. Both will pack the same Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip as the Watch 2.

One of the biggest criticisms of both Pixel Watch models to date has been their huge display bezels, but Google could be set to address that with the Pixel Watch 3. The report claims that the Watch 3 will decrease the bezel size by about 1mm. Sure, it could stand to be even less, but it’s progress.

Talking of displays, the Pixel Watch 3 screen will apparently be way brighter than before, with a 2,000 nit peak brightness essentially doubling the Watch 2 figure.

One of the biggest additions, though, could be ultra-wide band, or UWB (check out our explainer here). After some predicted that this feature would be coming to last year’s Pixel Watch 2, if could finally be ready for prime time in the Watch 3.

With UWB onboard, you’ll be able to locate both the watch and other items registered to your Google Find My Device network with far greater precision. Alternatively (or even additionally), UWB could open the Pixel Watch 3 out to digital key functionality for modern cars.

Throw in some new colours – Black case / Obsidian band and Silver case / Porcelain band for both sizes, Silver case / Rose Quartz and Gold case / Hazel band for the 41mm, and Hazel case / Hazel band for the 45mm – and you’re looking at a fairly substantial upgrade, if this report proves accurate.

You might like…

Xbox Game Pass set for price hike and new ‘Standard’ tier

Xbox Game Pass set for price hike and new ‘Standard’ tier

Jon Mundy 56 mins ago
Google Maps on iPhone gets a key update after 5 years on Android

Google Maps on iPhone gets a key update after 5 years on Android

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Key Galaxy Watch 7 feature already rolling out for older watches

Key Galaxy Watch 7 feature already rolling out for older watches

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Future HomePod smart display hiding in Apple TV’s tvOS?

Future HomePod smart display hiding in Apple TV’s tvOS?

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
iOS 18 adds colour-shifting dynamic wallpaper

iOS 18 adds colour-shifting dynamic wallpaper

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
OnePlus Nord 4 render leak reveals classy metal mid-ranger

OnePlus Nord 4 render leak reveals classy metal mid-ranger

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words