Pixel Watch 3 could offer huge display and running upgrades

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is tipped to arrive alongside the Pixel 9 series of phones in a couple of weeks and the latest rumours suggest significant upgrades.

According to leaked promotional materials published by Android Headlines on Tuesday, the Pixel Watch 3 will borrow Google’s Actua Display technology from the Pixel 8 range.

That will mean peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits on both expected size variants of the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm and 45mm), which would double the max brightness of 1,000 nits from the Pixel Watch 2.

Beyond the display technology, the leaked promotional materials provided with the site also promise a new Battery Saver mode offering 50% greater runtime.

Like the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3’s always-on display would last for 24 hours. The battery saver mode would improve that to 36 hours. Charging would also be 20% faster on the new model but, mysteriously, only for the 41mm face size.

The leaked comparison sheet also promises advanced running metrics for the Pixel Watch 3, which promises to be a huge upgrade over its predecessor.

Image credit Android Headlines

What will that entail? Well, the report says there’ll be the ability to build custom runs and access saved workouts, so you’ll know exactly when your personal best has been conquered.

Audio cues will also be present, the report says, with tips on when to sprint, cool down, and maintain pace. Post run, there’ll be additional insight into cadence, stride and vertical oscilation, according to the leaked image above.

The Pixel Watch 3 should be revealed at the earlier-than-usual Made by Google event on August 13. There are signs, after two underwhelming releases thus far, that the Pixel Watch range might finally live up to its potential.