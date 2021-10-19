Pixel Stand 2 brings 23W wireless charging to new Pixel 6 and more

Google has announced a new Pixel Stand, a second-generation wireless charging stand, designed for the company’s phones, Pixel Buds and all Qi-enabled devices.

The new charger, which enables users to rest their handsets in an upright position for maximum display visibility and interactivity for video calls, promises super fast wireless charging.

Listed as “Coming Soon” for £69/79, users will get up to 23W wireless charging on compatible Pixel phones, while it’ll offer 15W for those using other Qi models.

It’s a significant improvement over the original Pixel Stand, which promised only 10W wireless charging of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. Google mentions the Pixel Buds, but it should be said the cheaper A-Series aren’t compatible.

Google says the new stand has been “thoughtfully designed” with 39% recycled materials, aiding Google’s sustainability goals. There’s also a “nearly silent built-in fan keeps things cool if you’re streaming or making video calls.”

The company also says that the stand is helpful for controlling smart home devices, enabling users to “keep an eye on your Nest Cams, adjust temperature, dim lights and more.”

Google hasn’t revealed when the new Pixel Stand will go on sale yet, but it’s not likely to be long after the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, running Android 12, on October 28. It’s the same price as the original.

During the Pixel 6 event, Google went into greater detail on the phones, explaining more about the new Tensor processor and revealing some remarkable-sounding camera features.

We’ve already gone hands-on with both devices ahead of the release date, less than two weeks away. They certainly seem like the most accomplished Pixel phones ever.

Will you be buying the Pixel Stand to go with a new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?