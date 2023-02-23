 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel phones’ best photo feature hits iPhone, but there’s a catch

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Magic Eraser feature on Google Pixel phones is an excellent way to easily perfect a flawed snap by removing photo-bombers or other unwanted elements.

Now the feature is coming to iPhone and users of other Android phones as a perk for subscribers of its Google One cloud storage platform.

Get £60 off when you buy the iPhone 14 Pro outright

Get £60 off when you buy the iPhone 14 Pro outright

Amazon is selling the iPhone 14 Pro (256GB) for a discount right now. You can get it unlocked to use on any network for £60 off

  • Amazon
  • Save £60
  • Now £1,149
View Deal

The online storage locker, which is great for backing up photos from your phone, already offers subscribers additional perks including editing features within the Google Photos app, like Portrait Light and Portrait Blur.

Now Magic Eraser is joining them along with a HDR video effect for enhanced brightness and contrast and exclusive new collage designs. Finally, Google is offering free shipping on any print orders from Google Photos.

Magic Eraser is undoubtedly the headlining new feature though, and will enable Google One subscribers with iPhones to benefit from the editing tool in the same way Pixel 7 owners can. Users can simply tap or circle items within the frame and allow Google’s AI to do the rest. Here’s our guide on how to use Magic Eraser.

In a blog post, Google says: “It’s frustrating when you think you have the perfect shot, only to discover distractions in the background. Magic Eraser detects distractions in your photos, like photobombers or power lines, so you can remove them in just a few taps.

“You can also circle or brush other things you want to erase and Magic Eraser will make them disappear. Plus, Camouflage in Magic Eraser can change the colour of objects in your photo to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo — putting the focus on what matters.”

You might like…

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
How to use Magic Eraser on a Pixel smartphone

How to use Magic Eraser on a Pixel smartphone

Peter Phelps 7 months ago
What is Pixel’s Magic Eraser?

What is Pixel’s Magic Eraser?

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.