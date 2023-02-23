Pixel phones’ best photo feature hits iPhone, but there’s a catch

The Magic Eraser feature on Google Pixel phones is an excellent way to easily perfect a flawed snap by removing photo-bombers or other unwanted elements.

Now the feature is coming to iPhone and users of other Android phones as a perk for subscribers of its Google One cloud storage platform.

The online storage locker, which is great for backing up photos from your phone, already offers subscribers additional perks including editing features within the Google Photos app, like Portrait Light and Portrait Blur.

Now Magic Eraser is joining them along with a HDR video effect for enhanced brightness and contrast and exclusive new collage designs. Finally, Google is offering free shipping on any print orders from Google Photos.

Magic Eraser is undoubtedly the headlining new feature though, and will enable Google One subscribers with iPhones to benefit from the editing tool in the same way Pixel 7 owners can. Users can simply tap or circle items within the frame and allow Google’s AI to do the rest. Here’s our guide on how to use Magic Eraser.

In a blog post, Google says: “It’s frustrating when you think you have the perfect shot, only to discover distractions in the background. Magic Eraser detects distractions in your photos, like photobombers or power lines, so you can remove them in just a few taps.

“You can also circle or brush other things you want to erase and Magic Eraser will make them disappear. Plus, Camouflage in Magic Eraser can change the colour of objects in your photo to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo — putting the focus on what matters.”