New Pixel 3 Lite video gives us our clearest look at the phone yet

A series of leaks in late 2018 shed plenty of light on the upcoming Google Pixel 3 Lite, and a freshly published unboxing-style video has just confirmed pretty much everything we thought we knew about the device.

YouTube channel Andro News posted a clip (embedded below) this week showing what appears to be a Google Pixel 3 Lite handset in action (via The Verge).

It looks very similar to the Google Pixel 3, right down to the placement of the single rear camera sensor and forehead and chin, but the model in the video has a rather fetching lilac body and a fluorescent yellow power button.

According to Andro News, the handset will run Android Pie and feature a 5.56-inch, 2160 x 1080 LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, meanwhile, is the Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 2915mAh battery.

Around the back is a single 12.2-megapixel primary camera sensor, while a single 8-megapixel shooter sits on the front.

The full-fat Pixel 3, which is also equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera but uses dual 8-megapixel sensors on the front, is hands down the best camera phone on the market, and we’re crossing our fingers that the Lite version will also offer a high-quality shooting experience.

One good thing the Pixel 3 Lite will have that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL missed out on is a headphone jack.

Though we’ve come across many of these details before, they can’t be treated as gospel until we get an official announcement from Google.

That will arrive at some point in spring, according to previous leaks, and the word on the street is that the Pixel 3 Lite may be joined by a Pixel 3 Lite XL.

