The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are set to be unveiled at Google I/O 2019 in California in a matter of minutes. Fortunately for those of us that can’t be there, the event will be live streamed so you can tune in from anywhere. Read on for all the details.

The new Pixel range is essentially going to be a slightly stripped down version of the Pixel 3 range, coming in at roughly half the price of Google’s flagship line.

Pixel 3a Launch Live Stream: Watch the event right here

The Pixel 3a launch event is taking place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. It’s scheduled to kick off at 10am local time, which is 6pm BST.

You can tune in to the Pixel 3a launch right here! The YouTube clip embedded below is your portal to the Google I/O 2019 opening keynote.

It isn’t clear how long tonight’s launch event will last, but the official Google I/O schedule says it will be at least 90 minutes long. Last year’s keynote went on for almost two hours.

While we have a decent idea of what to expect tonight (see below), there may also be some surprise announcements at the event, which could extend matters.

What to expect at Google I/O 2019

So, the word on the street is that a cheaper new Pixel range is on its way. However, it won’t be the only focus of Google’s event.

That’s because Google I/O is, first and foremost, a developers conference. As such, the search giant is unlikely to dwell on the Pixel 3a for too long.

Phones aside, we’re expecting Google to showcase some of Android Q’s biggest features during tonight’s event, and share some more details about its game streaming service, Stadia. There’s likely to be a lot of smart home chat too, headlined by the rumoured Nest Home Max.

