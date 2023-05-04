Pixel Fold Confirmed: See the first official images ahead of Google I/O

Google has confirmed the existence of – and published the first imagery of – the Pixel Fold phone ahead of a full reveal at Google I/O next week.

The Android-maker’s first foldable was revealed in a Star Wars Day-themed tweet and accompanied by a short video showing renders of the phone from multiple angles.

“May The Fold be with You,” the Made by Google account tweeted on Thursday evening, before encouraging fans to stay tuned for the full details during next week’s Google I/O keynote, which takes place on May 10.

The brief video, which shows the phone in the open, closed and opening positions, shows a device that lives up to the recent leaks. It appears there’s a very slim hinge without a noticeable gap between the two folding positions of the phone.

There also appears to be a large front display opening out into a larger tablet with relatively sizeable bezels. Recent leaks have suggested the phone will have an inner display of 7.6 inches with a 2208 x 1840 resolution and perhaps a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display has been tipped to come in at 5.8-inches, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. We’re pretty sure the phone will come in with the same Tensor G2 chipset and run on Android 13 with a day one upgrade to Android 14.

Google hasn’t revealed any specs for the phone yet, not has it told us about the price and release date. All of those details are sure to be revealed next week at Google I/O. Speculation suggests the phone won’t go on sale until June 27. As always with a foldable phone, the price is going to be key. With any luck Google will undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 which costs £1,649 in the UK.

We’ll have full coverage of Google I/O as it happens so keep it locked to Trusted Reviews on May 10, when The Fold will officially be with you.