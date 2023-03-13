Pixel Feature Drop brings better Night Sight and Magic Eraser for all

Google has announced a new raft of features for owners of recent Pixel phones.

The latest Feature Drop includes a faster Night Sight low light photography mode, bringing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in line with the latest handsets.

Google says the “new algorithms powered by Google Tensor” enable users to “capture special moments even if they aren’t perfectly lit.”

Sticking with photography, all Pixel phones will soon have access to the Magic Eraser tool, which makes it easy to remove unwanted elements from your photos in a relatively seamless manner.

It’s not so much that the Pixel phones are gaining this feature, but the Google Photos app itself. Google announced earlier this month the feature is coming to Android and iOS via the Photos app, for subscribers to the Google One cloud storage platform.

It seems Pixel users won’t need that subscription to gain the feature while will wipe that ex from your favourite holiday snaps.

The hits keep on coming with this Feature Drop. The handy Direct My Call feature, which stops you sitting through long menus at your bank by showing you the options straight away, is coming to the Pixel 4, but it appears only to be available in the United States.

Google is also bringing Health Connect to all Pixel phones, which will provide users with a “powerful way to store, connect and share the data from your compatible health and fitness apps. Health Connect stores your data on-device and provides you with a central set of controls to manage your health and fitness data. So there’s no need to wonder which apps share your on-device health and fitness data with other apps or run multiple fitness tracking services,” Google says.

You’ll also now see timers set on your phone, on your Pixel Watch and/or Nest device or vice versa.