Pixel Buds Pro have a killer feature to end the audio switching nightmare

Google is introducing an improvement to its Fast Pair connectivity feature, which it says will end the nightmare of switching your Bluetooth earphones between devices.

The company is bringing an audio switching tech called Multipoint with Pixel Buds Pro, which are currently available for pre-order alongside the Pixel 6a smartphone.

The idea behind audio switching is to have multiple devices connected to the same pair of earphones/headphones with intelligent priority for which device is delivering the audio.

In a blog post today, Google says if a phone call comes in on your Android phone, the music you’re listening to on your Android tablet would interrupted.

“Our audio switching technology builds on top of Fast Pair to use contextual information on what you’re listening to in order to switch the audio based on your actions,” Google writes.

“We have more categories that are ranked to determine how to prioritize sounds between phone calls, media and all of the sounds your devices may make. So for example, if you’re watching a video on your tablet and you receive a notification on your phone, your headphone audio will not switch to your phone. But if you receive a phone call, your headphone audio will make the switch.”

Of course, Google says users will be able to rank those priorities yourself via the Device Detail settings pages.

The company is also planning on rolling out the improved Fast Pair feature to more compatible third-party headphones in the weeks to come. That will include audio products from Sony and JBL.

It’s a solid move from Google as it looks to improve the interoperability of the various items of hardware it now sells. The process of disconnecting and reconnecting Bluetooth headphones to change devices can be a massive pain in the buds.