 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel Buds Pro have a killer feature to end the audio switching nightmare

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is introducing an improvement to its Fast Pair connectivity feature, which it says will end the nightmare of switching your Bluetooth earphones between devices.

The company is bringing an audio switching tech called Multipoint with Pixel Buds Pro, which are currently available for pre-order alongside the Pixel 6a smartphone.

The idea behind audio switching is to have multiple devices connected to the same pair of earphones/headphones with intelligent priority for which device is delivering the audio.

In a blog post today, Google says if a phone call comes in on your Android phone, the music you’re listening to on your Android tablet would interrupted.

“Our audio switching technology builds on top of Fast Pair to use contextual information on what you’re listening to in order to switch the audio based on your actions,” Google writes.

“We have more categories that are ranked to determine how to prioritize sounds between phone calls, media and all of the sounds your devices may make. So for example, if you’re watching a video on your tablet and you receive a notification on your phone, your headphone audio will not switch to your phone. But if you receive a phone call, your headphone audio will make the switch.”

Of course, Google says users will be able to rank those priorities yourself via the Device Detail settings pages.

The company is also planning on rolling out the improved Fast Pair feature to more compatible third-party headphones in the weeks to come. That will include audio products from Sony and JBL.

It’s a solid move from Google as it looks to improve the interoperability of the various items of hardware it now sells. The process of disconnecting and reconnecting Bluetooth headphones to change devices can be a massive pain in the buds.

You might like…

Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: Amazing true wireless sound

Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: Amazing true wireless sound

Kob Monney 6 days ago
Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: The best wireless speakers at any price

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: The best wireless speakers at any price

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best Wireless Headphones 2022: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Best Wireless Headphones 2022: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Kob Monney 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.