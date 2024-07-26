Pixel 9’s Samsung OLED display may be better than the Galaxy S24’s

The Google Pixel 9 is set to rock a brand new OLED display made by Samsung that could be a better bet than the panel on Samsung’s very own Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship.

According to a report from Android Authority, the Pixel 9 series will pack a Samsung M14 OLED screen which could make it one of the best performing screens on the market. At least when displaying HDR content.

The site cleams to have a source inside Google that suggests the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will have a max HDR brightness of 2,050 nits. The standard Pixel 9 would have 1,800 nits of HDR brightness.

By comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro had a max brightness of 1,600 nits in HDR mode, while the standard Pixel 8 had 1,400 nits. That’d be quite the uptick, if the source is correct.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, meanwhile, uses the previous generation M13 OLED Display. While Samsung claims the brightness of 2,600 nits, in HDR mode it drops significantly due to the deployment of adaptive brightness settings that are always on.

The display’s capabilities are held back in HDR mode, by Samsung’s own software settings which some users report makes for dull content when viewing it in HDR. It doesn’t appear as if Googe is planning to tether the Pixel 9’s panels in such a manner, if the report comes to pass.

The Pixel 9 series will arrive on August 13 at a Made by Google event. It’ll almost certainly be accompanied by a new Pixel 9 Pro Fold and a new Pixel Watch 3.