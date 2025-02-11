Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 9a could go from camera bar to no bump at all

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A series of renders purportedly showing a leaked look at the forthcoming Google Pixel 9a potentially shows big changes on the rear of the device.

Android Headlines has published images said to show the Pixel 9a with a minuscule bump on the rear of the device that could virtually lay flat on a table.

Pixel 8 for just £399

Pixel 8 for just £399

At just £399, the Pixel 8 has become the only phone to buy as your next upgrade, offering unbelievable value for money that destroys the competition.

  • Amazon
  • Was £699
  • Now just £399
View Deal

That represents a significant change over the previous Pixel 8a design, with the site saying it will “be flush” with the back of the phone.

The dual cameras will also change a little bit, the report says, with Google ditching the 64-megapixel sensor for a smaller 48-megapixel main camera. The ultrawide will still be 13-megapixels.

The leak also shows all four colours for the device that may launch much earlier than usual, with March 19 being tipped as a launch date. It will reportedly be available in Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony and Iris.

Pixel 9a renders no camera bump
Image credit: Android Headlines

Today’s report also shows an iPhone like design for Google’s next mid-ranger that’s reportedly a little larger than the predecessor, to account for a larger battery pack (5,100mAh).

Online scuttlebutt suggests Google will offer pre-orders from March 19 with a release coming a week later. The price will be $499 according to the same reports.

Primed for iPhone SE rivalry

Google reportedly launching the Pixel 9a around two months earlier than usual, makes sense given Apple is thought to be imminently launching the iPhone SE 4 for an identical price point.

The two tech giants will be going head-to-head for the same customers who don’t have colours nailed to the mast when it comes to mobile operating systems.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Google’s Pixel 9a could be the bargain of 2025

Google’s Pixel 9a could be the bargain of 2025

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
Pixel 9a leak suggests loss of an iconic feature

Pixel 9a leak suggests loss of an iconic feature

Chris Smith 4 months ago
Google Pixel 8a vs iPhone 15: iOS or Android?

Google Pixel 8a vs iPhone 15: iOS or Android?

Max Parker 9 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access