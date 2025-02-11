Pixel 9a could go from camera bar to no bump at all
A series of renders purportedly showing a leaked look at the forthcoming Google Pixel 9a potentially shows big changes on the rear of the device.
Android Headlines has published images said to show the Pixel 9a with a minuscule bump on the rear of the device that could virtually lay flat on a table.
Pixel 8 for just £399
At just £399, the Pixel 8 has become the only phone to buy as your next upgrade, offering unbelievable value for money that destroys the competition.
- Amazon
- Was £699
- Now just £399
That represents a significant change over the previous Pixel 8a design, with the site saying it will “be flush” with the back of the phone.
The dual cameras will also change a little bit, the report says, with Google ditching the 64-megapixel sensor for a smaller 48-megapixel main camera. The ultrawide will still be 13-megapixels.
The leak also shows all four colours for the device that may launch much earlier than usual, with March 19 being tipped as a launch date. It will reportedly be available in Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony and Iris.
Today’s report also shows an iPhone like design for Google’s next mid-ranger that’s reportedly a little larger than the predecessor, to account for a larger battery pack (5,100mAh).
Online scuttlebutt suggests Google will offer pre-orders from March 19 with a release coming a week later. The price will be $499 according to the same reports.
Primed for iPhone SE rivalry
Google reportedly launching the Pixel 9a around two months earlier than usual, makes sense given Apple is thought to be imminently launching the iPhone SE 4 for an identical price point.
The two tech giants will be going head-to-head for the same customers who don’t have colours nailed to the mast when it comes to mobile operating systems.