Pixel 9a could go from camera bar to no bump at all

A series of renders purportedly showing a leaked look at the forthcoming Google Pixel 9a potentially shows big changes on the rear of the device.

Android Headlines has published images said to show the Pixel 9a with a minuscule bump on the rear of the device that could virtually lay flat on a table.

That represents a significant change over the previous Pixel 8a design, with the site saying it will “be flush” with the back of the phone.

The dual cameras will also change a little bit, the report says, with Google ditching the 64-megapixel sensor for a smaller 48-megapixel main camera. The ultrawide will still be 13-megapixels.

The leak also shows all four colours for the device that may launch much earlier than usual, with March 19 being tipped as a launch date. It will reportedly be available in Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony and Iris.

Image credit: Android Headlines

Today’s report also shows an iPhone like design for Google’s next mid-ranger that’s reportedly a little larger than the predecessor, to account for a larger battery pack (5,100mAh).

Online scuttlebutt suggests Google will offer pre-orders from March 19 with a release coming a week later. The price will be $499 according to the same reports.