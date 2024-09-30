Pixel 9a leak suggests loss of an iconic feature

The Google Pixel 9a could ditch the camera bar (aka the ‘visor’) that underpins the design of the Made by Google smartphone range.

Leaked images published by Android Headlines on Monday, suggests the next-generation of Google’s mid-range Pixel will have a dual camera array that sits almost flush against the rear of the device, rather than within the raised bar.

Minus the bar, the camera array gets the same layout as the Pixel 9, according to the report. The boxier design also appears to have significantly larger display bezels than the standard Pixel 9. The display will retain the 6.1-inch size of the Pixel 8a, the report says.

Elsewhere, the report promises Android 15 will be available out of the box (as you’d expect for a 2025 device), while Google will promise 7 years of updates, giving the mid-range device plenty of longevity in line with other Pixel devices.

Image credit: Android Headlines and OnLeaks

The report also says the Tensor G4 processor powering the device will be the last made as part of Google’s deal with Samsung to produce the homegrown chip. Google is expected to jump into bed with TSMC for the Pixel 10. Elsewhere, the 9a will also include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

While the Pixel 9a isn’t expected to launch until next spring, the mocked-up CAD-based renders courtesy of the often-accurate @OnLeaks account, appear to have given the game away.