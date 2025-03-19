Here’s why the Pixel 9a isn’t up for pre-order yet

Google has confirmed it is holding off on the launch of the Pixel 9a smartphone due to a potential quality control issue.

When revealing the Pixel 9a on March 19, the company didn’t put the new mid-range phone up for immediate pre-order as has been the custom with these device that have traditionally sat atop our list of best mid-range phones.

Galaxy S23 refurbished in ‘like new’ condition Not only is the Galaxy S23 now massively more affordable than its original price point, but it’s cheaper than the current Samsung mid-ranger, the Galaxy A56. Plus, this refurbished model comes with a two-year warranty right out of the gate. Giffgaff

Was £849 at launch

Now just £399 View Deal

Instead, Google is holding off on making the device available to the public as it investigates a component issue it says is affecting the odd handset.

”We’re checking on a component quality issue that’s affecting a small number of Pixel 9A devices,” a Google spokesperson told The Verge.

The company isn’t specifying what that issue is, at this stage, but it isn’t yet ready to send out review models for the media to dig into either.

Regardless of how few devices it affects, but Google will be the thankful it spotted this issue rather than letting it out into the wild.

Because it sounds like the Pixel 9a might be a smash hit in the making, even if users have to wait a couple more weeks (we hope, to get their hands on the device).

Our writers have already extolled the virtues of the latest device in the homegrown Pixel range. For just £499 it looks like a much better option than the £799 standard Pixel 9.

The 9a has the same 6.3-inch Actua display with FDH+ resolution, dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and 2,700 nit perak brightness. The only difference, mobile editor Lewis Painter, opines, is the thickness of the bezels.

Cameras are very similar, the performance of the Tensor G4 chip is likely to be very similar, but perhaps slightly downgraded compared to the Pixel 9 but offering similar performance levels. You’ll get access to the same Gemini-based AI tools too. Plus, it has the largest device ever featured in a Pixel phone.

Our editor in chief Max Parker remarked the Pixel 9a is the phone the iPhone 16e should have been. Let’s hope it’s here soon.