Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 9 Tensor G4 benchmarks suggest minor performance bump

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The first Pixel 9 benchmarks have leaked online, revealing the kind of performance boost we can expect from the new Tensor G4 chip.

Russian website Rozetked (via Android Headlines) has seemingly gotten its hands on AnTuTu benchmark scores for all three of Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 phones. AnTuTu tests a number of aspects of a mobile device and assigns an overall score, so it can be a handy comparison tool.

According to these benchmarks, the Pixel 9 scored 1,071,616, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro scored 1,148,452 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL scored 1,176,410.

With the Pixel 8 (pictured) scoring in the region of 960,000 on the same test, it suggests that we’re looking at around a 12% to 20% performance bump overall. It’s a solid rather than spectacular improvement, considering that the Tensor G3 was already lagging quite far behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Galaxy S24 scores around the 1,600,000 mark, by way of a rough comparison.

We should always take such preliminary benchmark tests with a pinch of salt, as they don’t always accurately reflect the final product. Also, benchmarks in general never tell the full story.

However, this leak does seem to confirm previous rumours that Google is saving its big processor changes for next year’s Tensor G5. It’s been said that Google will be moving from Samsung to TSMC in late 2025, which should bring about a more significant performance boost.

According to this AnTuTu posting, the Tensor G4 will be comprised of one 3.1 GHz Cortex-X4 core, accompanied by three 2.6 GHz Cortex-A720 and four 1.95 GHz Cortex-A520 cores.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the steady drip of leaks and rumours surrounding the Pixel 9, Google is going to split its flagship line between smaller (Pixel 9 Pro) and larger (Pixel 9 Pro XL) models, with the smaller model being the all-new addition.

You might like…

Galaxy Watch FE leak sets-up a Galaxy Watch 4 rebrand

Galaxy Watch FE leak sets-up a Galaxy Watch 4 rebrand

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Lunar Lake: Intel brings out AI big guns to answer to Snapdragon X

Lunar Lake: Intel brings out AI big guns to answer to Snapdragon X

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Netflix is abandoning these Apple TV models this summer

Netflix is abandoning these Apple TV models this summer

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
John Lewis’ secret Asus laptop deal is out of this world

John Lewis’ secret Asus laptop deal is out of this world

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 dummy unit spotted out in the wild

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 dummy unit spotted out in the wild

Jon Mundy 20 hours ago
Loewe’s new OLED TVs aiming for a Stellar performance

Loewe’s new OLED TVs aiming for a Stellar performance

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words