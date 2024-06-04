Pixel 9 Tensor G4 benchmarks suggest minor performance bump

The first Pixel 9 benchmarks have leaked online, revealing the kind of performance boost we can expect from the new Tensor G4 chip.

Russian website Rozetked (via Android Headlines) has seemingly gotten its hands on AnTuTu benchmark scores for all three of Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 phones. AnTuTu tests a number of aspects of a mobile device and assigns an overall score, so it can be a handy comparison tool.

According to these benchmarks, the Pixel 9 scored 1,071,616, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro scored 1,148,452 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL scored 1,176,410.

With the Pixel 8 (pictured) scoring in the region of 960,000 on the same test, it suggests that we’re looking at around a 12% to 20% performance bump overall. It’s a solid rather than spectacular improvement, considering that the Tensor G3 was already lagging quite far behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Galaxy S24 scores around the 1,600,000 mark, by way of a rough comparison.

We should always take such preliminary benchmark tests with a pinch of salt, as they don’t always accurately reflect the final product. Also, benchmarks in general never tell the full story.

However, this leak does seem to confirm previous rumours that Google is saving its big processor changes for next year’s Tensor G5. It’s been said that Google will be moving from Samsung to TSMC in late 2025, which should bring about a more significant performance boost.

According to this AnTuTu posting, the Tensor G4 will be comprised of one 3.1 GHz Cortex-X4 core, accompanied by three 2.6 GHz Cortex-A720 and four 1.95 GHz Cortex-A520 cores.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the steady drip of leaks and rumours surrounding the Pixel 9, Google is going to split its flagship line between smaller (Pixel 9 Pro) and larger (Pixel 9 Pro XL) models, with the smaller model being the all-new addition.