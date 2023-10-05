Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 9 range tipped to feature larger displays than Pixel 8

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Next year’s Pixel 9 range could feature larger displays than this year’s phones, according to a reliable tip.

Google only announced its latest Pixel 8 flagship smartphone range less than a day ago, but we’re already receiving solid predictions about next year’s follow-ups.

Well-known display analyst Ross Young has taken to Twitter/X to issue an interesting prediction about next year’s Pixel 9 range.

Young predicts larger displays will be coming to the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and indeed the Pixel 9a. “All of them will be bigger than this year’s models,” he states.

Presumably, the Pixel 9a won’t be arriving until later in 2025. With the Pixel 7a just 5 months old at this point, we’re not even expecting to hear about the Pixel 8a launch until mid way through 2024, so this is some advance warning.

Young doesn’t specify exactly how large these displays will be, but it sounds like they’re known quantities, and that they will be published in his firm’s Advanced Smartphone Report. In a subsequent post, Young clarifies that “we may disclose the Google roadmap at our upcoming conference”.

In the case of the Pixel 8, of course, a bigger display could simply mean a return to the Pixel 7’s 6.3-inch screen. Google’s new entry-level flagship has shrunk things down a little with a 6.2-inch display.

The Pixel 8 Pro has stuck with the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 8 Pro before it, so we could be looking at a 6.8-inch screen for the Pixel 9 Pro, rather like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

You might like…

All the biggest announcemens from Google’s Pixel 8 event

All the biggest announcemens from Google’s Pixel 8 event

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
5 Best features from Google’s latest Pixel Feature Drop

5 Best features from Google’s latest Pixel Feature Drop

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
iOS 17.0.3 lands to combat iPhone 15 overheating issue

iOS 17.0.3 lands to combat iPhone 15 overheating issue

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Pixel 8 will get Android updates until 2030

Pixel 8 will get Android updates until 2030

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Everything you need to know

Lewis Painter 19 hours ago
Nintendo announces end of Wii U and 3DS online services in April

Nintendo announces end of Wii U and 3DS online services in April

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.