Pixel 9 range tipped to feature larger displays than Pixel 8

Next year’s Pixel 9 range could feature larger displays than this year’s phones, according to a reliable tip.

Google only announced its latest Pixel 8 flagship smartphone range less than a day ago, but we’re already receiving solid predictions about next year’s follow-ups.

Well-known display analyst Ross Young has taken to Twitter/X to issue an interesting prediction about next year’s Pixel 9 range.

Young predicts larger displays will be coming to the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and indeed the Pixel 9a. “All of them will be bigger than this year’s models,” he states.

Presumably, the Pixel 9a won’t be arriving until later in 2025. With the Pixel 7a just 5 months old at this point, we’re not even expecting to hear about the Pixel 8a launch until mid way through 2024, so this is some advance warning.

Young doesn’t specify exactly how large these displays will be, but it sounds like they’re known quantities, and that they will be published in his firm’s Advanced Smartphone Report. In a subsequent post, Young clarifies that “we may disclose the Google roadmap at our upcoming conference”.

In the case of the Pixel 8, of course, a bigger display could simply mean a return to the Pixel 7’s 6.3-inch screen. Google’s new entry-level flagship has shrunk things down a little with a 6.2-inch display.

The Pixel 8 Pro has stuck with the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 8 Pro before it, so we could be looking at a 6.8-inch screen for the Pixel 9 Pro, rather like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.