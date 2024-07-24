Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 9 Pro XL shown off alongside Pixel 8 Pro

Jon Mundy

Google’s next flagship phone, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, has been shown off alongside the Pixel 8 Pro, granting an excellent look at its sharp new design.

As seems to be the way with any new Google phone, we already have a very good idea what the Pixel 9 series will look like ahead of their August 13 launch. There hasn’t so much been a series of leaks as a constant flow of information streaming out of Google HQ.

Even Google itself has issued a sneak peak in a futile bid to get ahead of the rumour mill. If you can’t beat them…

This latest snippet offers us arguably the best look at the range-topping Pixel 9 Pro XL yet, or at least the most instructive.

Pixel 9 Pro Xl and Pixel 8 Pro from Pixophone
Image: Pixophone

Tipster Pixophone has posted a brief video to TikTok and YouTube showcasing the new super-sized flagship alongside its immediate predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro. Besides some very similar core dimensions and a matte black finish, the comparison really shows off Google’s contrasting new design.

Not everyone likes the direction Google has taken with the Pixel 9’s stand-alone camera module, but it certainly looks purposeful here alongside the Pixel 8 Pro’s frame-melding approach. We’re liking the matte finish compared to the glossiness of the 8 Pro, too.

It’s another chance to see the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s new flat-edged design language, which really contrasts with that curvaceous Pixel 8 Pro. Conversely, those corners on the Pixel 9 Pro XL are far rounder than before.

