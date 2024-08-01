Pixel 9 Pro Fold could be skinny but heavy

Sizing information for the forthcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has leaked onto the internet, and it’s looking bigger yet skinnier than usual.

According to Android Headlines, Google’s forthcoming second-generation foldable phone will be extremely slim, to the tune of 5.1mm when open and 10.5mm when closed up. By way of a comparison, both the Pixel Fold (pictured) and the recent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 are 12.1mm thick when folded, while the OnePlus Open is 11.7mm thick.

We’re not quite entering non-foldable phone territory here – that would take a further shaving to sub-10mm – but we’re getting close.

Of course, the Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V3 have already crossed that magic threshold, with the latter measuring in at 9.2mm. Global availability is always an issue with Honor products, however, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available everywhere.

While it’s looking skinny, Google’s new foldable will apparently leave quite an imprint in your pocket. It seems the Pro Fold will weigh in at 257g. That’s much lighter than the Pixel Fold, which weighs a frankly ludicrous 283g, but it’s also quite a bit heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open (both 239g).

Again, the Honor Magic V3 wins this round at 226g.

It’s possible we’ll forgive that extra weight from Google if it can greatly refine its foldable vision. Rumours point to an 8-inch Super Actua Flex Display, which would make it the largest foldable screen on the market, while a peak brightness of 2,700 nits also sounds impressive.